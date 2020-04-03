Sentivate Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $65,512.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.24 or 0.04509792 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00066552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036659 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010708 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003387 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,330,133,661 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

