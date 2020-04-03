ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ServiceNow in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NOW. Argus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.39.

Shares of NOW opened at $259.00 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $362.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.06 and its 200-day moving average is $285.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 81.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,104 shares of company stock valued at $37,908,647 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $547,821,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $534,605,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ServiceNow by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,859 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $316,702,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,446,000 after purchasing an additional 951,447 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

