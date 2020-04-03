Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VII shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cormark lowered their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Seven Generations Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Seven Generations Energy stock opened at C$1.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. Seven Generations Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.45 million and a P/E ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.91.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$669.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$672.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

