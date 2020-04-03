SF Capital Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded up 266.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One SF Capital token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 378.7% higher against the dollar. SF Capital has a total market cap of $18,263.09 and $565.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SF Capital alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.70 or 0.02632310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00196267 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047373 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034355 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About SF Capital

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,019,922 tokens. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SF Capital

SF Capital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SF Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SF Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.