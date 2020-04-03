Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEN. ValuEngine downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,091,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,983,000 after purchasing an additional 404,522 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1,455.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 361,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,608,000 after purchasing an additional 333,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.14. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.24.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

