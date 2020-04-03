SHIELD Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 100.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. SHIELD has a market cap of $69,688.80 and approximately $8.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,816.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.02100387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.90 or 0.03475221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00591773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00779902 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00075344 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025259 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00477659 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014739 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

