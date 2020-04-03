ShipChain Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $401.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.95 or 0.02650711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00196950 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io.

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

