Shoe Carnival (SCVL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL):

4/2/2020 – Shoe Carnival was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/27/2020 – Shoe Carnival was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2020 – Shoe Carnival had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $44.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Shoe Carnival had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Shoe Carnival had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $43.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Shoe Carnival had its price target lowered by analysts at Sidoti from $48.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Shoe Carnival had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

3/17/2020 – Shoe Carnival was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – Shoe Carnival was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – Shoe Carnival was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $294.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $239.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 204,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after buying an additional 83,046 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 86,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 55,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 51,888 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 36,562 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

