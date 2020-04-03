Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:SHOE traded down GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 60.50 ($0.80). The company had a trading volume of 248,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 132.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 141.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 million and a P/E ratio of 5.31. Shoe Zone has a one year low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 230 ($3.03).

About Shoe Zone

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Zone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.