Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

SAE has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €58.60 ($68.14).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock traded up €4.80 ($5.58) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €62.40 ($72.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,092 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $741.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €41.81. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a 12 month high of €61.20 ($71.16).

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

