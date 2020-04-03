ShowHand (HAND) Price Tops $0.0000

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Hotbit, IDEX and HitBTC. ShowHand has a market cap of $8,989.75 and $430.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014568 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 220.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.38 or 0.02596669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00194551 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.