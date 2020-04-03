SIBCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $1,939.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $194,388.50 and approximately $1,939.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,722.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.90 or 0.02110825 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.45 or 0.03487655 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00595964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015382 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00787602 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00075782 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00025127 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00480126 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014915 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,312,161 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, C-CEX, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

