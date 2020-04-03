Siltronic (WAF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Siltronic (FRA: WAF):

4/1/2020 – Siltronic was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Siltronic was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Siltronic was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Siltronic was given a new €91.00 ($105.81) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Siltronic was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Siltronic was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Siltronic was given a new €74.00 ($86.05) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Siltronic was given a new €91.00 ($105.81) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Siltronic was given a new €92.00 ($106.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Siltronic was given a new €91.00 ($105.81) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Siltronic was given a new €95.00 ($110.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Siltronic was given a new €91.00 ($105.81) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Siltronic was given a new €71.00 ($82.56) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

WAF stock opened at €66.92 ($77.81) on Friday. Siltronic AG has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($178.14). The business has a 50-day moving average of €78.22 and a 200-day moving average of €81.56.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

