Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $219.69 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post $219.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.00 million and the highest is $224.30 million. Simply Good Foods posted sales of $123.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $857.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $849.00 million to $871.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $973.39 million, with estimates ranging from $963.00 million to $981.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $18.13 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Director James M. Kilts bought 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $2,016,030.00. Also, Director Nomi Ghez bought 21,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,069.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,844.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 125,461 shares of company stock worth $2,875,588. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 3,476.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 903,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,784,000 after buying an additional 878,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 914,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,103,000 after purchasing an additional 53,345 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,790,000 after purchasing an additional 94,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,724,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

