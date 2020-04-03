Simulations Plus (SLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 9th. Analysts expect Simulations Plus to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. On average, analysts expect Simulations Plus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLP opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $580.64 million, a PE ratio of 68.50 and a beta of -0.38. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $880,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,898,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,735,944.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,840 in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

