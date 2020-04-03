Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,316 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $31,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 517,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 236,388 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 291,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

