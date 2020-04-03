Single Collateral DAI Price Reaches $0.97 on Top Exchanges (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a total market cap of $13.68 million and approximately $11,434.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00014410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Single Collateral DAI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.50 or 0.04480705 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036778 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014802 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010540 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003416 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

SAI is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 14,061,987 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Single Collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Single Collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.