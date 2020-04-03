SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Liqui. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $76,018.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.67 or 0.02626788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00198888 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00047155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034111 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ChaoEX, Braziliex, Binance, OKEx, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

