SingularityNET Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and $157,443.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Liqui, Binance and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.02628378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00197070 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00047287 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, DragonEX, Kucoin, Binance, Liqui, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

