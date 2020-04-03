Slack (NYSE:WORK) CFO Sells $101,516.24 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CFO Allen Shim sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $101,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,845.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Allen Shim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Tuesday, March 24th, Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $1,174,500.00.

NYSE:WORK remained flat at $$24.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,537,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,649,910. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion and a PE ratio of -15.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Slack by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Slack by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Slack by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WORK shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Slack from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.