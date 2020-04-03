SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Position Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 139.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 314,055 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of SLM worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,914,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $195,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,641 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,663,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,573 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,453,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,059,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,806,000 after acquiring an additional 118,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,147,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,776,000 after purchasing an additional 521,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. SLM Corp has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLM. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

