SmartCash Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $251,586.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,755.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.96 or 0.02101459 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.98 or 0.03493341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00598004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00786827 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00076038 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00025374 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00485415 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014793 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinBene and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

