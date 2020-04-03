Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,778,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604,123 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Snap worth $110,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 9,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Snap from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.98.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $161,932.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,314,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,990,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 369,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $6,647,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,562,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,120,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,152,218 shares of company stock valued at $63,847,226.

Shares of SNAP opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.28. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

