Snetwork Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.77 Million (SNET)

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Snetwork has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Snetwork has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Snetwork token can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YunEx, Gate.io and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.05 or 0.02622714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00197649 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00047148 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034065 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Snetwork

Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,527,757 tokens. Snetwork’s official website is www.snetwork.io. The official message board for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io/news.html.

Snetwork Token Trading

Snetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

