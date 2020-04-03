SnowGem Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $261,283.84 and approximately $76,289.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005938 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000057 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 23,716,600 coins and its circulating supply is 23,639,508 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

