Social Send (SEND) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.00

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Social Send has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Social Send coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Social Send has a market capitalization of $133,684.84 and $3.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Social Send alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016692 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003696 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000850 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.