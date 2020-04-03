Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Solar Senior Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Solar Senior Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Solar Senior Capital to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

SUNS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,600. Solar Senior Capital has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $152.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 57.23% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUNS shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

