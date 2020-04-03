SolarCoin (SLR) Price Reaches $0.0107

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. SolarCoin has a market cap of $613,016.79 and $173.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Bittrex and Lykke Exchange. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00595964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015382 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008522 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000281 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,960,499 coins and its circulating supply is 57,385,394 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

