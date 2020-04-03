SONM (SNM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $67,609.00

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, SONM has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One SONM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Liqui and OKEx. SONM has a market cap of $2.39 million and $67,609.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SONM Token Profile

SONM was first traded on January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SONM is sonm.io. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, COSS, HitBTC, OKEx, IDEX, YoBit, Binance, Kucoin and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

