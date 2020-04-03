SONO (SONO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. SONO has a total market cap of $2,380.33 and $2.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SONO has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.01002244 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00029483 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00172715 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007171 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000403 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00071912 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About SONO

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin. SONO’s official website is projectsono.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

