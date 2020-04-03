SophiaTX Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. SophiaTX has a total market cap of $144,687.74 and approximately $5,098.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SophiaTX token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit and Kucoin. In the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SophiaTX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.26 or 0.04462499 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00067122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036900 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014877 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010588 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003424 BTC.

About SophiaTX

SophiaTX (CRYPTO:SPHTX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Liquid, Bit-Z, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SophiaTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SophiaTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.