SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SOUHY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.13. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50.

SOUTH32 LTD/S Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

