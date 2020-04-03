Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Position Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Southern Copper from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Itau Unibanco cut Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bradesco Corretora cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. Southern Copper Corp has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

