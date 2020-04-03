SpaceChain Price Up 21.2% Over Last 7 Days (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and Coinnest. In the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $848,005.21 and $176,799.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinnest, Upbit, HitBTC, CoinEgg and EXX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.