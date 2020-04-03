SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,104 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $15,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,057,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $978,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $913,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.84. The stock had a trading volume of 48,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,961. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.6687 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.