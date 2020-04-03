Spectiv Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Livecoin and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Spectiv has a total market cap of $15,344.52 and approximately $11.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.57 or 0.02619860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00194903 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047276 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,280,035 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

