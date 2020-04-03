Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market capitalization of $8.86 million and $8.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.58 or 0.04486641 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036735 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014709 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010430 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Profile

SXDT is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI.

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

