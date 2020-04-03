Spectrecoin (XSPEC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,593.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0791 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular exchanges including Bisq, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $3,593.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005609 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018681 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.02460617 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00001195 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008067 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bisq, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

