Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,128 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.41% of Spectrum Brands worth $41,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 16,709 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,209,362.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser purchased 8,305 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,310.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

