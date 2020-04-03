Spectrum (SPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $11,238.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $11,238.00 and $7,439.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00596196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008065 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum's total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum's official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

