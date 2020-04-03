Speedy Hire’s (SDY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Speedy Hire from GBX 86 ($1.13) to GBX 72 ($0.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of SDY stock traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 46.70 ($0.61). The company had a trading volume of 151,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,619. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 65.14. Speedy Hire has a one year low of GBX 35.45 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The firm has a market cap of $242.53 million and a PE ratio of 9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

