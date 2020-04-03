Spendcoin (SPND) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Spendcoin has a market cap of $2.00 million and $86,190.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 33.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.02629703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00198926 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,063,399,605 tokens. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

