Spendcoin (SPND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Spendcoin has a market cap of $2.26 million and $200,287.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014394 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 225.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.37 or 0.02622191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00194029 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,063,399,605 tokens. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

