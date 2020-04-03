Sphere Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Sphere coin can now be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Sphere has a total market cap of $576,519.46 and $20.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sphere has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00029522 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000451 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00072678 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,841.12 or 1.01345947 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00074336 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000759 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001540 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

