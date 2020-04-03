SPINDLE (SPD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $23.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $199,322.47 and approximately $23.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $32.15, $51.55 and $5.60.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00994639 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00029303 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00171811 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007187 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000470 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00071623 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

