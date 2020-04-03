Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Douglas Merritt Sells 3,381 Shares

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Douglas Merritt sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total value of $399,600.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,575,792.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas Merritt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, Douglas Merritt sold 10,762 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total value of $1,365,374.94.

On Thursday, March 26th, Douglas Merritt sold 13,600 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,768,000.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $700,590.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.14. 1,724,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,767. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,714,000. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 385,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,490,000 after buying an additional 28,977 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Splunk by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

