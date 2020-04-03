Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ (SBPH) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 132.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SBPH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.03.

SBPH traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. 1,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,778. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.22% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

