SSE (LON:SSE) PT Lowered to GBX 1,100

SSE (LON:SSE) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,510 ($19.86) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas boosted their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SSE to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,453.43 ($19.12).

Shares of SSE stock traded down GBX 72 ($0.95) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,073 ($14.11). The company had a trading volume of 6,660,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,451.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,383.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,703 ($22.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other news, insider Melanie Smith acquired 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, with a total value of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

