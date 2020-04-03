StableUSD (USDS) Price Reaches $0.97 on Top Exchanges

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. StableUSD has a market cap of $1.41 million and $125,785.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00014349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.60 or 0.02624938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00198054 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00047095 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,001,051,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,878 tokens. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.