Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,278 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CIT Group by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CIT. Stephens lifted their price objective on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CIT Group from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.72. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CIT Group news, Director Alan L. Frank purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,346 shares in the company, valued at $338,282.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 78,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,161.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 76,950 shares of company stock worth $1,188,085. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

